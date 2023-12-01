Adoptive mother speaks about the importance of National Adoption Month

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - November is National Adoption Month, which is a time to celebrate the families that have been brought together through the foster and adoption systems.

April Belyea, a foster and adoptive parent in Aroostook County, speaks about the importance of raising awareness of the beauty that can come from adoption. “You hear all about the hard cases, you don’t hear about the successes,” Belyea says. “There are lots of foster parents that have had successful cases, and so it’s important to hear about those.”

Belyea has been a foster parent for the last 11 years, and has adopted three children during her time fostering. Reunification is the goal when fostering, but if children are unable to return to their families adoption is the next option.

Belyea says that fostering and adoption changed her and her family’s lives. “Before we fostered kids we had no idea about addiction and the mental health crisis in our country, much less our community,” she says. “We have had a front row seat to seeing what those people experience, and so it’s created a greater empathy and compassion in not only ourselves but our children.”

According to a proclamation on National Adoption Month from the White House, there are over a hundred thousand children currently in the nation’s foster care system. Aroostook County is not isolated from this significant need, with more than 200 kids reported to be in foster care in our county as of this past May.

Belyea says she has seen this need first-hand. “We have a need across the state of Maine for foster parents, and foster parents who are willing to look at teens is even more critical,” she says.

A reason that teens can be harder to place may be due to a lack of resources, suggests Belyea. “In our state kids needing counseling and mental health services [are] on waiting lists,” she says. “They could be on those waiting lists for a year . . . a year is a long time for them to wait to get the services they need.”

However, a lack of services in our state can affect kids of all ages in the foster care system. Belyea speaks from her experience as an Aroostook County parent. “Childcare is another barrier for foster parents to be able to take on new placements,” Belyea explains. “[In] Aroostook County, if you take a baby in right now and you’re a working foster parent you have nowhere to place them.”

Although being a foster or adoptive parent may have its challenges, Belyea says there is support available through DHHS and through local support groups.

Belyea suggests that those who are interested in becoming foster parents should attend an information session to find out more about what they can do to help their community.

