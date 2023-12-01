Fort Fairfield Man Facing Charges In Death Of Son

Fort Fairfield Man Facing Charges In Death Of Son
Fort Fairfield Man Facing Charges In Death Of Son(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - A Fort Fairfield man has been arrested and arraigned more than a year after the death of his son. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety 24 year old Stanley Hazell of Fort Fairfield was arrested for manslaughter on November 13, 2023 in Caribou. On April 8th of 2022, Major Crimes Unit-North responded to Fort Fairfield for the unexplained death of 7 month old Jackson Hazell. The death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, Stanley Hazell was arrested following a “huge investigative effort.” Hazell was arraigned on November 15, 2023. Hazell is currently being held at the Aroostook County Jail on $50,000 cash or $100,000 dollars surety bail. The case is being prosecuted by the Maine AG Office.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Early Morning Accident in Caribou Causes Road Closure On Route 1
Presque Isle International Airport
Presque Isle Fire Department Assists with In-Flight Medical Event
Seventh grader Lucas requested a blowout as the very first client at the grand opening of...
Middle school opens barbershop to boost student confidence
AMHC
AMHC opens new residential facility, offering treatment to more individuals in recovery
Houlton Sector
U.S. Border Patrol Houlton Sector reports increase in immigration arrests

Latest News

National Adoption Month 2023
Adoptive mother speaks about the importance of National Adoption Month
National Adoption Month 2023
National Adoption Month 2023, 11.30.23
Presque Isle International Airport
Presque Isle Fire Department Assists with In-Flight Medical Event
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Early Morning Accident in Caribou Causes Road Closure On Route 1