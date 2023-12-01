Fort Fairfield Man Facing Charges In Death Of Son(.)

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - A Fort Fairfield man has been arrested and arraigned more than a year after the death of his son. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety 24 year old Stanley Hazell of Fort Fairfield was arrested for manslaughter on November 13, 2023 in Caribou. On April 8th of 2022, Major Crimes Unit-North responded to Fort Fairfield for the unexplained death of 7 month old Jackson Hazell. The death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, Stanley Hazell was arrested following a “huge investigative effort.” Hazell was arraigned on November 15, 2023. Hazell is currently being held at the Aroostook County Jail on $50,000 cash or $100,000 dollars surety bail. The case is being prosecuted by the Maine AG Office.

