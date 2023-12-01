Light Snow Showers Leave us with Greasy Roads for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After some sunshine and snow showers during the day today, things are expected to be more unsettled going into tomorrow. An area of low pressure and cold front are approaching the region from the west. This is expected to move through during the day tomorrow, and stall out just to the south of the region tomorrow night. This will keep snow shower chances in the forecast going into the weekend, with a bigger system looking to impact us to start the work week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows cloud cover sticking around, with isolated showers returning to the forecast early tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight aren’t expected to cool off much tonight thanks to cloud cover and southerly winds during the overnight hours. Lows tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most spots.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features the chance for more isolated to scattered showers. As temperatures warm up during the morning hours, these showers will transition from snow to rain by the afternoon hours. Not much is expected in terms of accumulation, with rain being just enough to wet surfaces by tomorrow night. The front that causes the shower activity will stall out just to the south of us tomorrow night, with more shower chances in the forecast going into the weekend because of this. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up and reach the upper 30s and lower 40s for most by the afternoon.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast for the latest information. Have a great evening!

