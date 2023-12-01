Presque Isle Fire Department Assists with In-Flight Medical Event

Presque Isle International Airport
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - According to officials, yesterday evening Presque Isle safety dispatch received a call from Boston Aviation Control to respond to the Presque Isle International Airport for an in-flight emergency with CPR in progress. The Fire Department along with the police department responded to the scene where they coordinated a safe landing with airport officials. Upon the landing of the aircraft, EMS crews provided medical assistance in the vessel to facilitate a safe transport. The Presque Isle Fire Department goes on to say they would like to thank the airline crew and passengers who assisted with first aid and performing CPR on the individual.

