Showers Return Late Today Extending into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. Cloud cover has lingered this morning resulting in more of a gloomy start to the daytime, but we are remaining dry. However, that will not be the case going late into the evening as shower chances look to return. It may not seem like it heading out the door, but temperatures are trending on the mild side because we have a mild airmass overhead. Waking up this morning temperatures are in the low to middle 30s.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We have the mild airmass overhead because of our weather setup. The area of high pressure centered well out in the Atlantic has been pushing mild air over the region. Now it isn’t expected to last for long as we have a a front sitting just to our west. The wall of moisture associated with it extends all the way towards the southern United States, but it is advancing quickly to the northeast. As a few systems pass through the region, it keeps shower chances in the forecast through the early work week.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

With the mild air mass overhead, temperatures will rise up and over the 40 degree mark. That is why we will have a greater risk of any showers we do see initially starting off in the form of some mixing. Going hour by hour for you, we stay dry going through the morning and into the early afternoon. However, I am not expecting any breaks in the cloud cover as this system approaches. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for a few isolated showers out ahead of the enhanced precipitation. More enhanced precipitation extends into the region late this evening just before midnight. Initially, we will see more of these showers fall in the form of some mixing given that temperatures will stay above the freezing mark in points south. As temperatures across the region drop back down below the freezing mark, it will result in steady snow showers past midnight. These will likely last through tomorrow morning.

Snow Totals (WAGM)

The bulk of the snowfall accumulation will fall between this evening and Sunday will fall overnight tonight and into the morning hours of tomorrow. Even then most spots can expect between one and three inches with the lowest of totals being centered towards areas to the far south. That is due to the mixing we will see initially this evening.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We won’t increase our temperatures much by tomorrow afternoon. With snow showers persisting, it will result in temperatures struggling to make it past the low 30s. One thing we will have to keep a close eye on for you will be what we can expect on Monday. Models have not been consistent with the exact placement of this system and that will likely impact what we do see overall in terms of accumulation. We will have more updates on this for you this evening.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

