Theft from Church

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Megan Waceken
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Communion wine, bread, and Chalices were stolen from the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Caribou. The theft happened sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. Police Chief Michael Gahagan says there were no signs of a forced entry. They do not have any suspects at this time. We will continue to follow the story as more information becomes available.

