Tradition of the Light Parade

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Christmas lights are a big part of the holiday season for many. On this week’s Throwback Thursday Brian Bouchard took us back to 1989 to the first Presque Isle Light Parade. In this week’s Follow Up Friday NewsSource 8′s Megan Waceken has the inside scoop on tomorrow’s Light Parade.

The Holiday season holds many traditions. One particular tradition invites the whole community to light up our holidays. Each year, folks gather in crowds from the University of Maine at Presque Isle to the North Street Plaza to see the Presque Isle Light Parade.

Executive Director of the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, LaNiece Sirois, says, “The PD, as well as, volunteers have helped to shut down the side streets for safety reasons and we’re going to have a lot of crowds this year because it won’t be as cold as some years.”

There are expected to be 50 entries in Saturday night’s parade.

Sirois says, “So one entry could be three floats. So we’ll probably have about 65 floats in the parade if not more. Sometimes they surface at the last minute.”

For some folks, being a part of the parade has been a long-time tradition.

Sirois says, “Santa and Ms. Clause really make me happy. I just got to say, they are so fantastic. Their floats are always beautiful and they represent the North Pole really well and their costuming is gorgeous and I just really appreciate their dedication. They are a joy to work with.”

The floats themselves remain a mystery until the parade begins. Two themes are certain…

Sirois says, “Lots of light. Lots of sound.”

For folks taking part in the parade the float line-up starts at 4:30 PM, with the parade starting at 6

