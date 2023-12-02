Caribou installs new holiday lights in memory of late captain

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - “You’ll notice in front of the fire station there is one fixture that is different from the rest, it’s an actual angle, and that is basically in memory of Danny,” says Caribou Fire Chief Brian Lajoie.

Chief Lajoie is talking about the new holiday light fixtures that have been put up around the city of Caribou in honor of the late Captain Danny Raymond, a former Captain of the Caribou Fire Department who passed away in March of this year.

A fundraiser was held to raise funds to put up new lights in Captain Raymond’s memory. “He was in charge of the Christmas lights in town for many years and always made sure Caribou got lit up for the holidays,” Chief Lajoie explains. “I worked with Danny side by side all through the years through the department and there’s nothing he wouldn’t do to help anybody.”

After Captain Raymond’s passing the community raised $73,000 to put up 88 new light fixtures across the city from Bennet Drive to Sweden Street. “The first two months it was quite amazing the donations that came in,” Chief Lajoie says. He says that they are still receiving donations from the public, which will be used to fund the maintenance costs of the lights.

Because of the large amount of donors, the fire department plans to put a plaque in the lobby that will have the names of everyone who donated.

Chief Lajoie says these lights represent how much Captain Raymond will be missed by the community. “[People] remember his smile, his laugh, so I think by having the lights, especially all new lights that we put up this year, that shows that people care,” he explains.

Between the community efforts and the dedication of the Caribou Fire Department these lights are expected to be well-maintained and last for years to come.

