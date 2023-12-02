Snow Showers Begin Tonight, Resulting in Slippery Travel for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After a mild start to December with temperatures reaching the lower 40s, things are cooling off this evening. This is thanks to a cold front that passed through the region earlier today, resulting in light scattered rain showers. Showers have tapered off for the moment this evening, but more widespread snow showers are expected going into the early morning hours of Saturday. This will leave us with a slippery start to the day Saturday, before some improvement is expected by the afternoon hours. Sunday ends up being the opposite, with cloudy skies to start the day, before snow shower chances return by the afternoon and evening hours. A bigger system looks to move in to start the work week, bringing additional snowfall and impacts to the Monday morning commute.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Expect snow showers to begin between now and midnight tonight, with light to moderate snow overspreading the county during the early morning hours of Saturday. Snow is expected to accumulate into Saturday morning, with slippery roads becoming a concern before sunrise. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back a few degrees from where they are now into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Northerly winds will be shifting into the Northeast by Saturday morning, but will remain light during the day.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snow showers continue into the morning hours of Saturday, but are expected to become lighter as the morning progresses. This will eventually result in snow showers tapering off during the afternoon hours of Saturday, leaving us with a gap in snow showers for almost 24 hours. High temperatures tomorrow will hover close to the freezing mark during the afternoon hours. Cloud cover combined with snow shower chances will work together to keep temperatures on the cooler side compared to today.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall accumulation between now and Sunday night doesn’t look to be a lot, with one to three inches expected for most spots across the county. I made this snowfall map earlier this afternoon when temperatures over southern areas were still expected to be warmer than they are this evening. This means even southern parts of the county while only in the up to an inch category I think will now also fall into that one to three inch range. Keep in mind this is just snowfall between now and Sunday night, it doesn’t include the additional snowfall late Sunday night into Monday.

Snowfall Potential (Now - Late Sunday Night) (WAGM-TV)

Monday’s system still looks to bring impacts during the early morning hours of Monday, with almost 12 hours of steady moderate to heavy snow expected over the course of the morning. Based on the latest computer model runs, we miss out here in the county in terms of higher end snowfall amounts. However further downstate areas could be looking at over a foot of snow by Monday afternoon. We’ll continue to monitor this system over the weekend, and will provide updates here on WAGMTV.com both tomorrow and Sunday before the storm moves in.

Snowfall Potential (Late Sunday Night - Tuesday AM) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Stay safe out there!

