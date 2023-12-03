Madawaska’s 4th Annual Christmas Tree Festival

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Folks in Madawaska held the 4th annual Christmas Tree Festival over the weekend. The festival took place at the Knights of Columbus Hall. From Trees lined with tasty snacks to a Tree paired with an entire office set, there was much to desire at the festival. The Daughter of Isabella Catholic Group puts on the festival to raise funds to help others.

Co-Chair of the Christmas Tree Festival, Della Schlicher says, “We do a lot of really good things for the community. From cancer comfort bags to hospice bags. We give the shelter bags to the local shelters. We do a Christmas tree gift for all the local nursing homes, and we have three in Madawaska. We have 120 residents that we give gifts to.”

Participant, Preston Lavoie says, “It’s a pretty cool place, and you get to win Christmas trees. And it’s good for the holidays cause it brightens up people’s day.”

Preston Lavioe was there with his brother, Jayden Lavoie, and his mom, Sarah Lavoie.

J Lavoie says, “Cause it’s so fun here. There are lots of toys here. Like that one, that control car.”

S Lavoie says, “A fireplace over there. Of course, my kids are into the kids’ toys, so the majority of the stuff has been going into that.”

Schlicher says they had 31 Christmas trees. Plus, a Charlie Brown Christmas Tree to let folks know that that could be their spot next year.

