Snow Begins Late Tonight Resulting in Impacts to Monday’s Commute

Watches and Warnings (WAGM)

Good Sunday afternoon everyone. After a round of snow showers yesterday, we are expecting another round of snow showers to begin late this evening extending through the morning commute tomorrow. Based on how this system is expected to track and which locations are expected to see the greatest amount of snow, the National Weather Service has placed areas in southern Aroostook underneath a Winter Storm Warning. This remains in place through 7 pm tomorrow. Points north are only in a Winter Weather Advisory, but that is set to expire at the same time.

This Afternoon's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Even though the main center of low pressure associated with the snow sits well towards our west parts of the downstate region have already been picking up on some snow. Because it is moving a bit slower, snow is expected to last through the early afternoon tomorrow likely creating impacts to your morning commute.

Futurecast (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you through the rest of this evening and into tomorrow, scattered snow showers will extend into the region initially out ahead of the steady shower activity. Showers will become more widespread and steady going into the late evening. Based on the exact track of this system there will be points in time where areas south will pick up on some more moderate to heavier shower activity. You will want to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time out on the roads tomorrow for your morning commute as slick spots will be very likely. Steady showers will taper off once we get past the lunchtime hours becoming more light and scattered.

Expected Snow Totals (WAGM)

Expected snowfall totals through tomorrow midday show the highest of totals in points south. That’s where we can expect between six and eight inches of snow overall. Areas north of Houlton will see between three and six inches of snow. There is a very sharp gradient between where we can expect the highest of totals and where we can expect the lowest of totals. With lows this evening falling back into the low 20s, a lot of the snow we will see will have more of a light and fluffy consistency to it.

For more on what we can expect, tune in to the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. I’ll of course have more updates tomorrow morning during Rise and Shine and WAGM this Morning. In the meantime, stay safe everyone!

