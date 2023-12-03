Starting Christmas on the Right Track

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was All Aboard the Christmas Express in Presque Isle over the weekend. Children and guardians gathered at the Pavilion to kick off their holiday with a train ride.

Volunteer, Louise Carroll says, “I think within two days the tickets were gone. Yeah, once they were announced and people found out about it -- word of mouth -- and the tickets got sold fairly quickly.”

This was the second train ride of the day, put on by the Homeless Services of Aroostook. The first was put on by the Kiwanis Club. Between the two rides, more than 400 tickets were sold.

Carroll says, “So the event today included getting hot chocolate out to all the people going out on the train, getting the tickets out with candy canes and a special golden ticket.”

This line of excited children waited patiently with hot chocolate and candy canes in hand. One girl, Hazel Cook, told us how she was feeling.

Cook says, “I’m so excited to go and this is all my fun day.”

What they were waiting for was the golden ticket that allowed them to access the Christmas Express. With a bit of holiday magic, the kids received their golden tickets.

Trevor Coty got his golden ticket from a special someone looking out for him.

Coty’s Mom asks, “Who brought you your ticket?”

Coty says, “My elf!”

Once on the train, the kids departed. The ride was an hour and a half long, with one stop along the way to pick up some special guests.

Carroll says, “They’ll be making a quick stop and I believe Santa and Ms. Clause will be jumping on the train.”

For folks who missed it this year, Carroll says this event will most likely happen again next year.

Carroll says, “I think the railroad does different communities different years, so it kind of rotates and Presque Isles year was this year.”

Carroll expects the train will take place again next year, though probably in a different community. she recommends folks interested in going on the Christmas Express next year purchase their tickets as soon as they become available.

