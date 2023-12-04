Snow Continues Resulting in Slick Travel

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Watches and Warnings (WAGM)

Good Monday morning everyone. We’ve already seen snow showers begin to fill in to the region. Mainly in points south is where we have picked up on more of the steadier activity. This where we are expecting to see the highest of snowfall totals. The National Weather Service has placed areas in southern Aroostook underneath a Winter Storm Warning through 7pm. Points north have been reduced to a Winter Weather Advisory which also remains in place through 7pm.

Current Visibility (WAGM)

The snow that we have seen thus far has in fact reduced visibility across the region. Most areas are reporting visibility of two miles or below. Points south have even picked up on visibility at or below a mile. Given that, it’s important to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time out on the roadways this morning. Slick spots have also developed due to temperatures staying well below the freezing mark into the low to middle 20s.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The main area of low pressure associated with the snow continues to sit well towards our west, but the wall of moisture is out in front of it. Because it is a bit more stationary, it will likely take a while to get to the north and east resulting in snow showers being a bit more prolonged through the early afternoon.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

With the cloud cover sticking around, it will prevent our temperatures from increasing by much this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to stay below the freezing mark into the mid to upper 20s. That will make things easier in terms of cleaning off any of the snow that does fall as it will have more of a light and fluffy consistency to it. Going hour for you, snow begins to become more widespread and steady across the region within the course of the next couple of hours. One of the reasons we haven’t seen much in terms of snowfall in the far northern tip of the county this morning is because we do have some dry air overhead and this will limit our estimated snowfall totals. As we head towards the lunchtime hours, we get reduced to more light and scattered snowfall activity. This remains the case through the mid to late evening hours. After midnight we will dry things out with cloud cover lingering. Lows will bottom out into the mid to upper teens.

Additional Snow Totals (WAGM)

I have reduced the expected snowfall totals to take into account the dry air that has set up over the far northern tier of the county. Most spots can expect a widespread one to three inches of snow overall. The exception will be the far southern tip of the county where we have already seen some moderate to heavier bands of snow. Those spots can expect an additional three plus inches of snow.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We will have a better chance of seeing more of the sunshine tomorrow, however it will not occur until late in the daytime. That will likely prevent any of the snowfall we do see from melting. Temperature will also stay well below average into the low to middle 20s. While more chances for sunshine will be in store for the remainder of the week temperatures will also stay below average.

