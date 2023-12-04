Unexpected love leads seniors to get married months after meeting

John Hungarland, 84, met Jackie Moore, 67, when he moved into Commonwealth Senior Living in February, in Danville, Virginia. (Source: WDBJ)
By Makayla Shelton and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Two senior citizens are getting a second chance at true love.

John Hungarland, 84, met Jackie Moore, 67, when he moved into Commonwealth Senior Living in February, in Danville, Virginia.

“Each meal, she would come in with other ladies and say, ‘Hey, John!’” Hungarland said. “I didn’t know who she was. In fact, I asked one of the people at my table, ‘Who is that crazy lady?’”

Moore says she wanted him to have a “welcoming community home” at the assisted living complex.

A few months later, after participating in activities like planting flowers together, they fell in love and began talking about marriage.

“We just laugh, I mean, about anything. I hadn’t laughed this much in years,” Moore said.

Hungarland says Moore “laughs a lot” and he loves it.

“We have an excellent relationship. In fact, we set up a time every day to chat and laugh and talk about the day’s events,” he said.

On Friday, they had their wedding at the complex with close friends and family.

“We both had been married in the past. So, this is all different. In fact, we’ve tried to figure out why and we don’t understand. But, we both have so, so much in common. I think we both felt it at the same time and this worked out great,” Hungarland said.

Hungarland’s previous wife passed away and Moore went through a divorce. They both say marrying again was never on their minds.

“Not at all. No, that was the last thing on my list,” Moore said.

She says it is “like a godsend” that they met each other.

The newlyweds are hoping to go on an Alaskan cruise for their honeymoon.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expected Snow Totals
Snow Begins Late Tonight Resulting in Impacts to Monday’s Commute
Fort Fairfield Man Facing Charges In Death Of Son
Fort Fairfield Man Facing Charges In Death Of Son
Folks Boarding the Christmas Express.
Starting Christmas on the Right Track
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Early Morning Accident in Caribou Causes Road Closure On Route 1
Generic police lights
Theft from Church

Latest News

It's a hectic scene at the Biloxi National Cemetery after a truck crashed through several...
Truck plows through national cemetery, breaking veterans’ headstones
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec....
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York
FILE - Republican presidential candidate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum ends 2024 Republican presidential bid days before the fourth debate
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year