Winter Weather Advisories Explained

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Through the course of the winter months, sometimes the National Weather Service will issue a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning, but what is the difference between the two? We’re going to start things off with when a Winter Weather Advisory gets issued. Now this gets issued by the National Weather Service when either one of the following criteria on this list gets met. The first being blowing snow limiting visibility. The second would be any freezing rain accumulation. The third being mixed precipitation that is below the warning criteria. In terms of snowfall, we have to be expecting greater than four inches of snow in 12 hours. But, this can also get issued in terms of wind chills. Now, very specifically speaking wind chill values have to be between 20 and 34 degrees below zero for a three hour time period. Now, this differs in terms of when a Winter Storm Warning gets issued.

So breaking that down for you, it’s very similar in the sense that the National Weather Service issues a Winter Storm Warning when either one of the following criteria is met on this list. The first being blizzard conditions. Now, those snowfall values change in the sense that we have to be expecting greater than 8 inches of snow in a 12 hour time frame. But, these can also get issued when we can expect an ice storm with half an inch or greater of accumulation. This can also get issued when we can expect greater than an inch of pure sleet accumulation. And those wind chill values are different in the sense that they have to be 35 degrees below zero or less for that three hour time frame. Now, given that we aren’t officially marking the start of winter just yet and we’re definitely going to pick up on plenty more winter conditions through the course of the next couple of months or so, it’s very likely we’re going to see more of those Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings being issued.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.