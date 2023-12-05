AMHC’s New Residential Treatment Facility

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

AMHC is celebrating the expansion of it’s treatment capabilities with the opening of a new Residential Treatment Facility in Presque Isle. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“This facility represents more than just bricks and mortar. It stands as a symbol of hope, compassion, and unwavering commitment to improving lives.” announces Ellen Bemis – CEO, AMHC.

AMHC has operated a 12 bed residential treatment facility in Limestone, affectionally known as “The Farm” since 1975, however the location did not allow for any expansion, either of beds or services. In recognizing the need for a more adaptable facility, AMHC was able to move their Residential Treatment to 176 Academy Street in Presque Isle through 1.7 million dollars of federal and state funding. The new facility ups the number of residents they can treat from 12 to 18.

“I can’t tell you how happy it makes me to see an idea become a reality and know that the million dollars of federal funding played a key role” says Senator Susan Collins, (R) Maine.

In addition to increasing the number of folks that can receive treatment at one time. Jillian Philbrick, Recovery Coach for Roads to Recovery explains that this new facility offers something previously unavailable to those seeking treatment. Detox beds for those who haven’t yet started treatment.

“For any treatment facility you have to be clean for 3 to 5 days at least, so when you come in you cannot test positive for anything. If you do you would normally be turned away if they don’t have detox beds. We do not have detox centers anywhere close to us, the closest detox is downstate. So you’re going anywhere from 3 to 6 hours south to be able to have that service, and when you’re dealing with substance use it’s the wait time that really gets a lot of people. So being able to have that service so we’re not turning anyone away, we have it all in one center. This is honestly going to mean everything.”

Gordon Smith, Director of Opioid Response for the State says while this facility will certainly make a difference for those residents who occupy it’s walls. The need far outweighs currently available resources.

“We’ve never had enough resources to deal with mental illness, behavioral health and substance use in Aroostook County. We can all be honest with that. We are not done yet, we still have a lot to do. But when you think about where we started, and how much progress we’ve made. We really need recover residences for people who graduate from these kinds of facilities and then we don’t want them back on the street again, we need recovery residences.”

And as the ribbon was cut, officially bringing this facility into operation, one thing is certain. The Road to Recovery has gotten a bit easier to walk for both staff and those in treatment.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.