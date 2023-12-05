Bradly Nadeau question and answer session with Rene Cloukey

ORONO, Maine (WAGM) - Bradly Nadeau of St Francois de Madawaska, New Brunswick was drafted in the opening round of the NHL Draft earlier this year. Nadeau was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the 30th pick in the Entry Draft. Nadeau and his brother Josh are both playing for the University of Maine Black Bears. Most recently the Nadeau’s played Junior Hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League. After leading Penticton to back-to- back hockey titles. He is now back in the East playing closer to his family and friends who live on both sides of the St John River. He said that being able to play just a few hours from his home in New Brunswick is special for him and his brother. Rene Cloukey recently sat down with Bradly for a question-and-answer session.

It is really special. We played together in Juniors and going to college is step up and it is really special to do it close to home so that the family can come watch. It makes it an even nicer place to play for us.”

Looking at it you are from a small town. I asked Josh also how special is it to come from that small area and have success. Be drafted in the NHL draft and have success this year. How special is that?

Nadeau:” Coming from that small town there are a lot of people there to support us. Being able to do what I have done so far and having all those people there is really special. It is just the start and hopefully there will be more in the future.”

What advice would you have for someone who wants to follow in your footsteps?

“I think anything is possible of someone is willing to work. If they have a dream in mind,they should pursue it.”

