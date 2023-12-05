Josh Nadeau answers questions from Rene Cloukey

ORONO, Maine (WAGM) - Josh Nadeau of St Francois de Madawaska, New Brunswick and his brother Bradly are the leading scorers for the University of Maine Hockey Team. Most recently the Nadeau’s played Junior Hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League. After leading Penticton to back to back hockey titles, Josh is now back in the east playing closer to his family and friends who live on both sides of the St John River. Rene Cloukey sat down with the brothers and put together a two part question and answer series. Last night we heard from Bradly and tonight we hear from Josh who also hopes to get drafted and hopes to play in the NHL He said that improving his skills on the East Coast close to family and friends is special to the brothers.

Josh Nadeau:” Two years i was out west trying to get more scouting views and trying to grow my career.”

You are from a small town, you are from an area that hasn’t put out a lot of really great hockey players. You had to go away and do that. What kind of role model are you trying to be for the youngers players in that area?

Nadeau:” There’s not a lot of players who came through where I am from but, I am trying to show the kids where I am from that hockey is a good thing in life and that you can make a career off it. "

Are you pretty happy in your career right now. I know you want to take a couple of steps up and that college experience will help you. Are you happy with the way you are progressing.”

Nadeau:” I am very happy. I think it is going well. This is a great place here. I am not satisfied yet. I want to make it to the next level and I am very happy where I am now.”

What do you see for the rest of this year? You want to battle and play for that championship?

Nadeau:” Everyone here wants to win it all. First on the ice last off the ice first in th gym last out of gym. Just getting better every day.”

Has everyone meshed together really well?

Nadeau:” We have a lot of great guys on the team. I think it is going really well. the chemistry is there and we have been practicing all summer to get where we are at right now. Hopefully we can keep it going the rest of the season.”

One final question what advice would you give to any youngsters in the Fort Kent St Francois player who wants to become a great hockey player or great at whatever they are doing? What advice would you have for anyone?

Nadeau:” For me being small as a kid even if guys tell you, you can don’t it if you put work into it you will succeed in life.”

