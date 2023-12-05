Medical Monday: Mental Health During the Holidays

Improving your mental health during the holiday season
By Belen Dougherty
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Sarah Ellsworth: " This time of year when the sun is less prevalent in our day we have less serotonin. Serotonin is the chemical that makes us have a sense of peace and well-being and calm and happy, so if we have less of that people are more apt to feel agitated, anxious, stressed out, uncomfortable”.

Sarah Ellsworth, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner is talking about the reason some Northern Mainer’s experience more than holiday blues. It’s because of our limited exposure to sunlight. One way she recommends to stay mentally strong is maintaining our normal schedule as much as possible.

Ellsworth: " There’s you know evidence that exercising, getting outside and walking in the woods, focusing on deep breathing exercises...and to be sure that they’re getting adequate sleep at night”.

Aside from the environmental factors, the holidays can bring on more stress, feelings of isolation and loneliness. Ellsworth advises people to journal, speak with your medical provider, and also reach out to mental health providers that are now more accessible through telehealth. Ellsworth adds if you are already overconnected, remember to unplug.

Ellsworth: “ I think that we are connected all the time because of electronics or telephones, computers we’re constantly connected to people. There’s no time to shut off, so I think it’s extremely important that people have to find ways to be disconnected to take care of themselves which typically reduces anxiety”.

Most importantly Ellsworth advises us to slow down, identify things that drain us as well as those things that fill our cup. And as always, reach out to your health care provider for more help and information.

