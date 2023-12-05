More Sunshine For Work Week Paired with Cooler Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Tuesday morning everyone. After widespread snow throughout the daytime yesterday, we have dried things out with the exception of a few isolated snow showers. Cloud cover has remained stubborn though with temperatures staying well below the freezing mark into the low to middle teens. That does not factor in the state of our feels-like temperatures which continue to stay well into the low to middle single digits. Given that, you will want to make sure you bundle up heading out the door.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Looking at our weather setup this morning, we don’t have any systems in close proximity to the region with the exception of a weaker disturbance that stems from a front down to our south. This is what will allow cloud cover to be stubborn this morning. As high pressure takes over, it will result in more of a quiet remainder of the week with more chances of seeing the sunshine.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Even with the sunshine this afternoon, highs are expected to stay a good ten degrees below average for this time of year struggling to make it to the middle 20s. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover will stick around through the morning hours. While there will be a few more filtered areas of sunshine, we will have a better chance of seeing more of the full sunshine past the lunchtime hours. Clearing skies this evening will result in overnight lows bottoming out into the mid to upper single digits. This of course will not factor in the state of our wind chill values. Wind chill values are expected to drop down below the zero degree mark.

High Temperature Trend (WAGM)

The sunshine continues tomorrow, but with temperatures once again struggling to make it to the middle 20s. This will remain the trend going throughout the week with the lack of cloud cover. It’s not until the weekend when we will go from temperatures below average to some temperatures well above average for this time of year. That’s when we will see highs get closer to the middle 40s, but it’s also when we will likely return back to more of an unsettled weather pattern.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.