St. Apollonia's 9th Annual Festival of Trees & Its Record-Breaking Results

Folks with Their Tickets in Hand at the Festival of Trees
Folks with Their Tickets in Hand at the Festival of Trees(N/A)
By Megan Waceken
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Another successful and record-breaking Festival of Trees this year for the St. Apollonia Dental Clinic. 190,000 dollars was raised for the annual fundraiser. Over the weekend many folks stopped by NMCC --where the festival was being hosted-- to see the large display of Christmas trees and try their luck at winning one. Between the tickets purchased and some generous donations, St. Apollonia raised the most money they have ever raised from their annual tree festival.

Chamberland “Last year, we raised just shy of 150 thousand total. We thought we’d be fortunate to just meet what we did last year. Exceeding it by as much as we did was not even in consideration.”

Desjardins “This festival is our one annual fundraiser for St. Apollonia Dental Clinic. And it’s amazing how people just get it. They understand that the participation, the purchasing of the tickets, and everything --whether or not they win a tree… so many people say, “It doesn’t matter if I win a tree because I just want it to go for kid’s teeth.””

The money raised will go towards providing dental care to children in Aroostook County. Desjardins says, next year the goal will be to raise 200 thousand dollars during their 10th annual Festival of Trees.

