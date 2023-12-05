Throwback Thursday - Presque Isle Light Parade

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Since it was first held back in 1989, the Presque Isle Light Parade has been a celebration of the holiday season and a chance to get together as a community. In this week’s Throwback Thursday, NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard takes us through the decades.

As winter descends upon Northern Maine, and the days get shorter many communities hold what are known as Light Parades where folks line the streets to see floats decorated with the lights and sounds of the holiday season. None quite as prolific as the Star City though, this being their 34th year. In this week’s Throwback Thursday, we set the Time Machine to Snapshot mode, and look back at the holiday memories made through the years.

