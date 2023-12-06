A Creepy Christmas

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Many folks may think of joyful and lighthearted traditions during the holiday season. But this December, we are looking at the nightmares before Christmas that folks from the Victorian era received when getting their Creepy Christmas cards. It’s this month’s topic with the Presque Isle Historical Society.

Secretary and Treasurer of the Presque Isle Historical Society, Kim Smith says, “Pretty much every single tradition that we observe at Christmas came from the Victorian era. And today we are going to talk about one in particular and that’s Christmas Cards. This is what a lot of us think of today when we think of Victorian Christmas Cards—the beautiful Victorian homes, the snow, the slays. The Industrial Revolution around the 1880s, when we can now mass produce things on printing Presses. Now they’re putting out Christmas cards by the droves. But they had this one peculiar trait and that’s Creepy Christmas. These are actual reproductions of Creepy Christmas Victorian Cards. And how they thought these were appropriate to send out to someone and wish them a Merry Christmas I don’t really know. This is one of my all-time favorites. It says, “Wishing you a jolly Christmas.” And you got Gram and Gramp in their sleeping attire emptying their chamber pop on someone’s head. You have dead birds, “May yours be a joyful Christmas.” “A Merry Christmas to you,” And the frog has stabbed another frog. You got really creepy-looking snowman here. You got a mouse riding a lobster. Just odd odd things they came up with. And a lot of people don’t realize that that was a real part of early Christmas Cards.”

