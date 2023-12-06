Intervention Aroostook: 12.5.2023

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Approximately 30% of Maine teens identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or questioning. OUTMaine is an organization that is taking the lead in helping to create rural, community-based, prevention-focused programming that lifts up Maine youth who might identify as LGBTQ+. As part of this week’s Intervention Aroostook, leaders for OutMaine say they’re taking that mission a step further. Through a series of community based resources, OUTMaine helps youth avoid harmful behaviors and instead builds connections, skills and hope for the future.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.