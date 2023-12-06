Lights of Life fundraiser raises money for local cancer patients

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Northern Light AR Gould is hosting their annual Lights of Life fundraiser to raise funds for cancer patients in Aroostook County.

The fundraiser is an annual event where people can purchase different colored Christmas lights in honor of loved ones affected by cancer. Most of the funds are used to directly support patients, whether it be for transportation costs or medication. Donors also have the option to specify how they want their donation to be used.

Daryl Boucher, the Vice President of Operations at AR Gould, explains the importance of these funds. “When someone gets a cancer diagnosis their world sometimes is flipped upside down as their going through care,” Boucher says. “They may have job changes, or hours changes. Often we have distances they have to travel to get specialized care, and so all of that is a burden.”

Boucher explains that the funds will be used to meet a variety of patient needs. “If the crisis is ‘I need help with transportation’ we do that, but sometimes it’s help with heating oil or groceries, or maybe help with a prescription. It’s really the community supporting the community.”

Each year one star is purchased in memory of someone. This year the person being honored is Kenneth Atcheson II, who passed away from cancer in February of this year.

Atcheson was heavily involved in the community, serving as a teacher at Caribou High School for three decades. He was also the advisor for the National Honor Society, was an active member of the State Road Advent Christian Church, and was a volunteer at AR Gould.

”Ken was beloved by our organization and obviously by the communities,” says Boucher. “He was involved in so many things and just was just a terrific patient who touched a lot of our staff . . . he was known by the whole hospital and it’s a nice tribute for him.”

Each year the fundraiser brings in roughly $6,000 and has brought in over $115,000 since the first donation was made in 2006. People will be purchasing lights and making donations throughout the whole month of December.

