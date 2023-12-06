More Sunshine Expected Tomorrow, with Warmer Temperatures Returning for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We saw a wonderful day across the county today in terms of sunshine, however temperatures were on the chilly side for much of the day today. High pressure remains in control of our weather, and continues to sit to the west of us this evening. High pressure will continue it’s southeastward trek tomorrow, bringing a few clouds to the forecast, before cloud cover clears out and sunshine returns for the end of the work week. The weekend right now looks split, with an okay day expected Saturday. While temperatures warm up for the second half of the weekend, cloud cover is expected to increase, resulting in a round of steady rain Sunday night into Monday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows some cloud cover returning to the forecast between now and tomorrow morning. This will keep temperatures from cooling off further, with lows expected to fall back into the upper single digits and lower teens for most places. Northwesterly winds remain light during the overnight hours, but will be just enough to keep feels like temperatures hovering around the zero degree mark.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow does feature more cloud cover compared to what we saw today, but overall another nicer day is expected. Sunshine is more likely by the afternoon hours, with skies continuing to clear out tomorrow night. This will result in chillier temperatures tomorrow night compared to tonight, before temperatures ultimately begin a warming trend going into Friday. High temperatures tomorrow are only expected to reach the lower 20s once again by the afternoon hours. Feels like temperatures will once again be on the chilly side, only reaching the lower to mid teens by tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the chilly, but quiet forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

