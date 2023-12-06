Plenty of Sunshine for Rest of Week, Chilly Temps Continue

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday morning everyone. Heading out the door this morning temperatures have fallen back below the zero degree mark due to the lack of cloud cover. The coldest spot on the map this morning has been here in Presque Isle where the temperature has been sitting at negative eight degrees. What we do have working in our favor is that fact that we haven’t been dealing with any breezier conditions and that has prevented our wind chill values from falling back further than our air temperatures. Make sure you do bundle up heading out the door as wind chill values continue to fall back as breezier conditions return.

State Temperatures (WAGM)

It’s not just here locally where we are dealing with chilly temperatures to start. Even state wide temperatures in places like Augusta are down into the low teens. The warmest spots throughout the state are right near the Maine New Hampshire border and even then, temperatures are in the low 20s.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The lack of cloud cover is as a result of a stronger dome of high pressure hovering close by to our north. It is strong enough to the point where a quiet weather pattern looks to last right through the remainder of the work week. The only thing we will have to be mindful of is a few weaker disturbances that look to pass through. At best what these will do is briefly increase our cloud cover at times.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Despite the sunshine, highs this afternoon will barely make it past the low 20s. Going hour by hour for you, the lack of cloud cover will continue right through the lunchtime hours with the exception of a few passing clouds. As a weaker disturbance passes through late this afternoon it will result in a slight increase in our cloud cover. That will transition us to more of a partly cloudy state overnight, but not for long. The cloud cover works in our favor to keep our overnight lows from falling back any further than the mid to upper single digits. The exception will be in points west where cloud cover exits a bit earlier on resulting in lows bottoming out at or below the zero degree mark.

Future Wind Chills (WAGM)

As breezy conditions return, it will impact the state of our wind chill values. By late this evening, wind chills values look to plummet well below the zero degree mark. We won’t likely see values up over the zero degree mark until a few hours after the sun comes up. Even then, they will stay near the low single digits. With cooler air remaining in place tomorrow, temperatures will struggle again to make it past the low 20s. However, the sunshine continues, but temperatures will likely not allow for any of the snowpack we do have on the ground to melt.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and stay warm out there!

