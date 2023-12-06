A Quiet Week Weather Wise, with Chilly Temperatures in the Forecast

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After sunshine returned to the forecast today, chilly temperatures are expected tonight into tomorrow. This evening’s Weather setup shows the quiet weather over us right now thanks to high pressure sitting back off over parts of Quebec. This will eventually push eastward, and keep the nicer weather in the forecast here through the end of the work week and into the weekend. The one downside to the sunshine will be the chilly temperatures that come with it. High temperatures over the next few days will struggle to reach the lower to mid 20s, before eventually warming up again going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows partly cloudy skies to start this evening, before clouds are expected to fill back in between now and tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight will be the coldest of the season, with lows falling back into the single digit for most places by tomorrow morning. Western parts of the county have the best chance of seeing some of the chilliest temperatures, with lows falling back into the single digits below zero there. Northwesterly winds remain light this evening, and are expected to pick up during the day tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow will likely start off with some cloud cover in place similar to today, however I don’t expect it to last as long as what we saw today. Sunshine returns across the county during the day, resulting in a nicer afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the lower 20s for most places, however northwesterly winds are expected to keep feels-like temperatures in the upper single digits and lower teens. Northwesterly winds continue to be gusty tomorrow night, and while overnight lows are expected to be warmer temperature wise, it will likely feel colder thanks to the wind.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the quiet forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

