Soccer Pioneer in Aroostook County is honored

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was over 60 years ago that Ashland native Dana Hews returned to the County to teach in Presque Isle. Hews went to school at Springfield University where he came in contact with the sport of soccer. After playing and watching the sport he vowed, that if he ever returned to the County he would introduce soccer to County Schools. The rest is history.

Dana Hews:” I went to my Principal Dr Frank Cunningham and I told him what I had in my mind and what I wanted to do. I put a unit of soccer skills in the spring and in the fall for two years. I had a classmate at Springfield, Cliff Burkett who was then Principal of Fort Kent High School. I called him and said Cliff I think I am going to need some help. We want to get a sport going in soccer and he was very familiar with it. I knew I had his backing. I couldn’t do it by myself that is when I called Dwight Hunter and ran it by him. He said I don’t know all that much about soccer, but he was very cooperative. He put a program in at his school in Caribou and from the Phys Ed programs from both schools was the nucleus for the demonstration game in 1963.”

Presque Isle and three other County schools sponsored soccer in 1964 and from there the sport has become a staple at schools around the state. From the early years when the games were played in the afternoon because there weren’t lighted fields to now where the majority of schools now play under the lights with huge crowds in attendance. Hews says that 60 years ago he was hoping that the sport would get a foothold on the county and now he looks back and smiles.

Hews:” What really really thrills me is the growth of the sport programs with volunteers and recreation departments. Now we have kids down in the third and fourth grade playing this sport. It’s a joy for me to just go and sit on the sidelines and watch these kids play. Thinking back to have a part in this and for my own grandkids as well. It has been an enriching experience for me, and I am so grateful I had the opportunity.”

This past weekend Hews was presented with the Founders Award for his vision and belief in soccer.

Hews:” Euphoric, humbled, honored to be recognized for something that I felt the need to do and had the opportunity to do it. My thought basically was man 60 years ago and I am here to be able to talk about it.”

