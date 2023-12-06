Soccer Pioneer in Aroostook County is honored

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was over 60 years ago that Ashland native Dana Hews returned to the County to teach in Presque Isle. Hews went to school at Springfield University where he came in contact with the sport of soccer. After playing and watching the sport he vowed, that if he ever returned to the County he would introduce soccer to County Schools. The rest is history.

Dana Hews:” I went to my Principal Dr Frank Cunningham and I told him what I had in my mind and what I wanted to do. I put a unit of soccer skills in the spring and in the fall for two years. I had a classmate at Springfield, Cliff Burkett who was then Principal of Fort Kent High School. I called him and said Cliff I think I am going to need some help. We want to get a sport going in soccer and he was very familiar with it. I knew I had his backing. I couldn’t do it by myself that is when I called Dwight Hunter and ran it by him. He said I don’t know all that much about soccer, but he was very cooperative. He put a program in at his school in Caribou and from the Phys Ed programs from both schools was the nucleus for the demonstration game in 1963.”

Presque Isle and three other County schools sponsored soccer in 1964 and from there the sport has become a staple at schools around the state. From the early years when the games were played in the afternoon because there weren’t lighted fields to now where the majority of schools now play under the lights with huge crowds in attendance. Hews says that 60 years ago he was hoping that the sport would get a foothold on the county and now he looks back and smiles.

Hews:” What really really thrills me is the growth of the sport programs with volunteers and recreation departments. Now we have kids down in the third and fourth grade playing this sport. It’s a joy for me to just go and sit on the sidelines and watch these kids play. Thinking back to have a part in this and for my own grandkids as well. It has been an enriching experience for me, and I am so grateful I had the opportunity.”

This past weekend Hews was presented with the Founders Award for his vision and belief in soccer.

Hews:” Euphoric, humbled, honored to be recognized for something that I felt the need to do and had the opportunity to do it. My thought basically was man 60 years ago and I am here to be able to talk about it.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lee family says their Iowa vacation turned into a nightmare when a fake profile on the...
Family trespasses in man’s home in ‘shocking’ vacation rental scam
AMHC Residential Treatment Facility
AMHC’s New Residential Treatment Facility
Generic police lights
Theft from Church
Bradly Nadeau of St Francois de Madawaska talks to Rene Cloukey about his hockey career.
Bradly Nadeau question and answer session with Rene Cloukey
Josh Nadeau sits down with Rene Cloukey and talks about his hockey career
Josh Nadeau answers questions from Rene Cloukey

Latest News

Bradly Nadeau of St Francois de Madawaska talks to Rene Cloukey about his hockey career.
Bradly Nadeau question and answer session with Rene Cloukey
Josh Nadeau sits down with Rene Cloukey and talks about his hockey career
Josh Nadeau answers questions from Rene Cloukey
Here are the names of the Butch Shaw Award winners
Butch Shaw award winners announced
Bradly and Josh Nadeau of St Francois du Madawaska, New Brunswick are playing college hockey...
Bradly and Josh Nadeau talk about playing college hockey close to their home.