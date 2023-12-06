WOWL Student Television talks about new Mountain Bike Trails in Madawaska

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - . Our student partners at WOWL will be supplying us stories throughout the school year about different activities in the Madawaska area.This week Jack Girard has the story of some new mountain bike trails that have been built at the Four Seasons Lodge.

Jack Girard: This is Jack Girard reporting for the WOWL on the new non- motorized trail at the Four Seasons Lodge. We caught up with Colin Jandreau to tell us more about it.

Colin Jandreau: One of the things that we wanted to do at four seasons is make our trail system more accessible, so we decided to start from Pleasant Street with this particular project, and because Pleasant Street is about 84 feet in elevation lower than the lodge elevation, it’s also going to be a much easier access point for people to walk to and to bike to so instead of biking up 7th Ave, you are now going to be able to bike or hike up Pleasant Street which is a lot easier to do.

Jack Girard: Jandreau discussed who helped build the trail.

Colin Jandreau: There were about 8 volunteers, key volunteers and there was one trail consultant who helped us develop, design, and actually build the trail. It is a bike optimized trail which means it will be best for biking, but you can still hike, run, you can still snowshoe this trail, it will be a multi-use trail.

Jack Girard: Jandreau then summarized the project cost.

Colin Jandreau: The trail cost is gonna be just over 10 thousand dollars, we were able to build this with over 258 hours of volunteer work, so there is also a contractor who helped us with the expertise to build the trail the way we wanted to do it for biking and that cost is included in that 10 thousand and 200 hundred dollars.

Jack Girard: We asked Jandreau who funded the construction of this trail.

Colin Jandreau: The actual trail was funded by the Maine Mountain Bike Fund which is a group that supports the development of mountain bike trails throughout Maine, and we were very lucky to get a grant from that organization.

Jack Girard: This has been Jack Girard reporting for WOWL Channel 16, signing off.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.