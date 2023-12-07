Another Sunny, But Cool Day Expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday morning everyone. we are already a good fifteen to even twenty degrees warmer this morning compared to what we had dealt with around 24 hours ago. Most spots are starting the morning off with temperatures into the low to mid teens. The exception has been in points west where temperatures have stayed below the zero degree mark. What we do have working in our favor is that we haven’t really dealt with any breezier conditions, so that has prevented our wind chill values from dropping below the air temperatures.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We also have some light flurries across parts of the county and that is due to the fact that we have a bit of a weaker disturbance sitting towards the north. Most flurries look to dissipate within the next hour or so as we break into more of the sunshine. Cloud cover remains a bit more stubborn throughout the day despite the fact that we do have an area of high pressure just to our west.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

With cooler air remaining in place, highs will spend another day this afternoon struggling to get past the low 20s. Going hour by hour for you, we will continue to have some filtered areas of sunshine. The better chance of seeing more of the full sunshine will be centered towards the early afternoon and into the sunset. Clearing skies and a lack of cloud cover will lead to overnight lows bottoming out near the lower single digits.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Plenty of sunshine extends into the region tomorrow with high temperatures reaching the middle 20s. The main difference will be the fact that breezier conditions return and wind chill values will come back into play.

WPC Rain Totals (WAGM)

Our next chance for widespread precipitation looks to occur late Sunday and into the daytime Monday. Models have been consistent with the fact that temperatures are expected to stay well above the 40 degree mark. That results in a mainly rainfall event. One thing we will have to keep an eye on for you is the fact that cooler air will be pooled in on the backside of this system and that could result in a transition over to snow briefly. Looking at the Weather Prediction Center’s outlook in terms of rainfall totals we are looking at totals between a half inch and an inch.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.