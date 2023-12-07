The Salvation Army and Their Goal

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Red Kettles and Bell Ringers are more signs of the Christmas season. This is the time of year that the Bell ringers stand outside stores collecting donations for the Salvation Army. Megan Waceken stopped by one of the Red Kettle locations and has the story.

Pastor and Envoy of the Salvation Army of Houlton, Frank Nataluk, says, “We started November 16th, and we go through Saturday, December 23rd.”

For eight hours a day, six days folks from the Salvation Army are outside working towards their donation goal before December 23rd. Their goal this year is to raise 65,000 dollars.

Nataluk says, “Last year we raised just shy of that amount.”

Nataluk believes that they will meet their goal.

Nataluk says, “I think we will. I’m actually hoping we’re going to go over it a little bit.”

After the money is collected it goes towards necessities for families in need.

Nataluk says, “We provide food through our food pantry soup kitchen. We do a lot of utility and heat assistance, especially during the colder months, obviously.”

For Nataluk, it’s about spreading the holiday joy of giving.

Nataluk says, “It’s a win-win. It makes them feel good about their donation and it helps a lot of needy families in Aroostook County.” Nataluk “A thank you to Aroostook County who’ve always been so generous to the Salvation Army.”

For folks who would like to donate, you can do so by locating the Red Kettles outside many locations around the County.. Or you can donate online by going to salvationarmyusa.org.

