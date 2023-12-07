Structure fire in Caribou

(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - The Caribou Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on the Albair Road in Caribou. Caribou fire has called for mutual aid from surrounding departments, including Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield and Limestone. The Caribou Police Department has confirmed that no one is in the home and that work to battle the fire continues. The road is shut down from the intersection between Cross Road and Albair Road. WAGM has sent a reporter to the scene and will update as information becomes available.

