Area veterans honor and pay tribute to those affected by the Pearl Harbor attack

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Area veterans came together to honor and pay tribute to the victims and survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

They gathered on Fort Bridge in Caribou with the purpose of paying remembrance continuing education on the sacrifices that have been made for our country.

The veterans fired their guns, tossed a ceremonial wreath into the river, and held a moment of silence to pay their respects.

