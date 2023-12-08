Bail Denied for Woman Accused of Starting Water Street Fire in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

The woman accused of setting the fatal Water Street Fire in Caribou earlier this year has been denied bail.

Susan Kochanowski, who allegedly admitted to officials that she started the fire, last appeared before the court on November 29th for a Harnish bail hearing. The court heard arguments from the prosecution and defense regarding probable cause and potential bail conditions before court was recessed to allow the judge to review information and consider the arguments of counsel. Kochanowski’s bail was denied the next day with the judges order stating “there is clear and convincing evidence that there is a substantial risk that the Defendant will pose danger to another or to the community.”

