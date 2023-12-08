‘Bodies flying’: Truck hits crowd waiting for Christmas parade

Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CNN) – Police said multiple pedestrians were injured after a pickup truck hit a crowd of people Thursday evening in Bakersfield, California.

People were struck while they were waiting for the city’s annual Christmas parade to begin.

Three people were reportedly seriously injured.

According to Bakersfield police, the pedestrians were transported to a local hospital.

Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)

The city’s vice mayor posted on social media that the driver of the truck backed into a crowd of people.

Police said the driver is in custody.

The crash is under investigation.

The parade was delayed and had to be rerouted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albair Road Fire
Structure fire in Caribou
Newlyweds 35-year-old Kristen Huddleston and 42-year-old Jared Huddleston, who were both...
Newlyweds killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunken driver
Dana Hews brought the sport of soccer to the County in the 1960's. He talks about starting the...
Soccer Pioneer in Aroostook County is honored
Kasey Jordan helping to construct her project for Tiny Steps.
Tiny Steps to Big Accomplishments
WOWL Student Television station talks about new mountain bike trails in the community
WOWL Student Television talks about new Mountain Bike Trails in Madawaska

Latest News

As war rages in Ukraine and Gaza, lines are drawn in Washington over sending aid. (CNN, SENATE...
The fight over aid to Israel and Ukraine
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for 1st time since cardiac arrest
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe
Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)
Truck hits parade crowd: 'Bodies flying'