Chilly Temperatures Continue, with Sunshine Returning to the Forecast Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We saw more cloud cover across the region today, along with a few isolated to scattered snow showers. These snow showers didn’t amount to much, with a few places picking up a coating of snow. We’ll see snow showers taper off this evening as high pressure strengthens during the overnight hours. This will leave us with more sunshine in the forecast for tomorrow, resulting in slightly warmer temperatures. Temperatures continue to warm up going into the weekend, but it will be at the cost of nicer weather. Cloud cover returns Saturday night, resulting in more rain shower chances for Sunday, and steady rain showers going into Monday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The rest of tonight will feature clearing skies and improvement. Overnight lows are expected to fall back into the single digits both below and above zero thanks to the clear skies and light northwesterly winds. You’ll want to bundle up once again tomorrow morning with another chilly start to the day expected.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features plenty of sunshine as high pressure regains control of our weather. Expect the nice weather to last into at least the first part of the weekend with high pressure close enough to provide the clear skies. High temperatures tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today thanks to the sunshine, with highs expected to climb up into the mid 20s for most spots. Northwesterly winds will still be breezy at times tomorrow, making air temperatures feel a good 10 degrees cooler than what the thermometer reads.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Computer models are getting more on-board with a bigger system bringing steady rain Sunday night into Monday. The latest details on that can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

