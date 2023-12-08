Dog rescued from Caribou structure fire

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A structure fire in Caribou shut down a portion of Albair Road for several hours on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

The Caribou Fire Department responded to a house fire at approximately 11am. Surrounding fire departments, including Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield, and Limestone also responded to the scene, as well as members of Versant Power.

There were no occupants inside the building at the time of the fire except for a dog, who was rescued with no injuries. The crews worked to put out the fire for roughly 3 hours.

The cause of the fire was determined to be ashes from a pellet stove, according to the Caribou Fire Department. The structure remains intact.

