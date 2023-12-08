Limestone Special Town Meeting Set for December 19

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

The town of Limestone is set to decide on hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of spending in an upcoming special town meeting. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“We’ve had 13 town managers in the last 8 years and a lot of change in the front office as well, some periods that we didn’t even have anybody in the office.”

Alan Mulherin, has been filling the role of Interim Town Manager since former Town Manager Alvin Lam’s short lived tenure over the summer. Mulherin says, he’s now settled into a more permanent role.

“At present the board has decided not to search for a new town manager, I’m going to stay on for a bit, uncertain as to how long that’s going to be, but we’ll be here for a little while yet.”

Limestone residents will have the opportunity to vote on a number of items in an upcoming Special Town meeting. The meeting had to be rescheduled, as town officials postponed due to the Thanksgiving holiday. One of the most immediate items to be voted on revolves around public works.

“We have some very aged equipment in the highway department. We have a 2005 Mack Plow truck for instance, and so we are patching that stuff together the best we can to keep it on the road. So one of the issues that we’re taking to the town is the approval for 260,000 dollars that we currently have set aside for a new plow truck.”

Mulherin went on to add there was also discussion of a new town garage, however the estimates far outweigh current funds. Limestone is also asking residents to approve a 54,000 dollar payment to the IRS for unpaid employment taxes stemming back from 2015. The town received notice of the owed amount earlier this year.

“The balance was $52,007.26. That has since risen due to the time that has passed since that notice and today. My predecessor’s, I’m sure, we’re well aware of the fact that the IRS was penalizing the town. I became aware of it when I came onboard and aggressively pursued how to resolve the present issue with the IRS.”

Mulherin says if voters approve the measure, the payment to the IRS would be sent promptly. Another issue on the agenda addresses the town owned Trafton Lake Campground.

“Trafton Lake Campground has been there for quite some time, unfortunately in recent years it has become a money losing operation for the Town of Limestone. Some of the facilities are also in very bad repair. We recently failed a state inspection that endangers our license to even have a campground. We are looking as a town at the possibility of either leasing the campground and recreation area, or perhaps even selling it and having a new entity come in.”

Mulherin says they don’t have a buyer in mind yet, though there would be stipulations, as certain parts of the Trafton Lake land cannot be sold and must remain available for residents to enjoy. Mulherin says the Special Town Meeting has a tentative date of December 19th.

