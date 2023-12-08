Temps Warm Up this Weekend Paired with Unsettled Weather

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. We’ve seen a wide disparity in terms of temperatures across the state this morning. Some of the coldest spots have been centered towards here locally where we are down in the low single digits. The difference in temperatures has to do with the lack of cloud cover even state wide. You will want to bundle up heading out the door because this of course does not factor in our feels-like temperatures or wind chill values.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Yesterday we had some stubborn areas of cloud cover really hindering the full sunshine and that is because we continue to have a weaker disturbance off to our north. Because we do have a dome of high pressure right back behind it, it will usher in more sunshine this afternoon. We won’t have to worry about any widespread precipitation chances until the end of the weekend and going into Monday. Because warmer air gets pooled in ahead of it this is trending mainly as a rainfall event.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Before we get to that point, temperatures will increase closer to the middle 20s even with today’s sunshine. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover continues to dissipate. With the exception of a few thinner high level clouds not expected to hinder the sunshine, today will be beautiful overall. Cloud cover attempts to increase by the late evening, but I don’t expect much in terms of clouds and that keeps us mainly clear overnight. That results in lows this evening falling back below the zero degree mark. As we get past midnight, we will transition to more of a partly cloudy state.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures begin to warm up tomorrow, but at the cost of a lack of sunshine. The further we go into the daytime, the less sunshine we will see as clouds begin to quickly increase. Sunday is also expected to remain fairly dry for the most part with temperatures climbing up and over the 40 degree mark. Once we head towards the mid to late evening, showers likely return.

Monday's System (WAGM)

That will likely create some impacts for the morning commute Monday. As rain showers continue, they will likely get heavy at times resulting in the possibility for some localized ponding onto the roadways. Models have been consistent with the fact that this will mainly stay as an all rainfall event. However one thing we will have to keep an eye on for you is the fact that temperatures rapidly cool off between Monday afternoon and evening. That could result in things ending as snow. However, because temperatures will be so mild throughout the daytime, it’s likely any snow that does fall with have a tough time sticking to the roadways. While breezier conditions are likely, the highest of gusts will be confined to the Downeast coastline of Maine based on how this system has been tracking.

WPC Rainfall Totals (WAGM)

Estimated rainfall totals from the Weather Prediction Center between now and Monday look the feature the axis of heavy rainfall towards portions of areas downstate. Here locally, we can expect between a quarter and a half inch of rainfall. Some localized higher totals are possible. We will have more updates on this for you going into this evening.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

