Throwback Thursday - Christmas Tree Industry

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A sure sign that the holiday season is upon us is the timeless Christmas Tree. But for some, Christmas tree’s are more than just a decoration, it’s their livelihood and it’s the focus of this week’s Throwback Thursday with Brian Bouchard.

Though artificial Christmas tree’s first made their appearance in the 1800′s, for those who choose a more traditional route, nothing can scratch the Christmas itch quite like a live tree. In this week’s Throwback Thursday, we dial the time machine back to 1981 where WAGM Reporter John Logan takes a look at how hundreds of thousands of trees are harvested each year to make the season, a bit more festive.

For many Aroostook County citizens, it’s traditional to go to the woods as a family and select the year’s Christmas tree. But for many in other parts of the country, especially those who live in the cities, it’s impossible. Helping to meet the demand. Clearly, for quality Christmas trees is Bob Rochester of Eagle Lake.

“It is a very active business now. There’s a good demand for it, John, and it’s there’s more money in it than there is in pulp, I guess is the answer.”

“I guess I heard the other day that of all the agricultural crops grown in the state of Maine. The per acre return is higher on Christmas trees than almost anything else grown.”

“And I believe that probably that’s right. It doesn’t, the market doesn’t fluctuate as much as it does with the potatoes or corn. I believe, although I know nothing about the farming industry, the market is fairly steady. The price is fairly steady and it continues to grow up with inflation each year.

Rochester says there’s a lot of work involved in growing good Christmas trees.

“So we usually in the winter towards spring when you get a cross ton, have them go through and they’ll pick up what’s missed.”

“You need the trimming and the pruning you mean.”

“The pruning of the trees and then in the spring when it breaks up, the next thing we do is is fertilize. You would end up with a Charlie around Christmas tree if you didn’t and then we send these. We get ready to harvest. Cut them and we put them through the bailer, which I guess we’ll have later on here and then they go down to market.”

Over 5000, growers and producers of Christmas trees will ship 350,000 Christmas trees and nearly 1.5 million wreaths by mid-december out of the state of Maine. We hope yours is a perfect one.

This is John Logan reporting for News Line 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.