Watching the Threat for Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, and Slippery Travel Sunday into Monday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. This evening’s weather setup doesn’t show much for activity, with high pressure still sitting over the region. We’ll see this area of high pressure provide us another day of sunshine during the day tomorrow, but sunshine isn’t going to last. Cloud cover returns to the forecast tomorrow afternoon, and lasts into tomorrow night. This will set us up for rain shower chances during the day Sunday, before steady rain returns Sunday night into Monday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Expect clear if not mostly clear skies to last into tomorrow morning. This will help temperatures cool off through the rest of this evening. Low temperatures tonight are expected to bottom out into the single digits below zero for most. There are a few spots that manage to hang onto the single digits above zero, but those will be few and far between. Westerly winds remain light during the overnight hours, but are expected to shift into the south during the day tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with sunshine, but it isn’t expected to last the entire day. The afternoon hours of Saturday will likely feature more cloud cover ahead of our next system working in for early next week. High temperatures tomorrow will continue the warming trend we’ve seen over the past couple of days, with high temperatures reaching the upper 20s and even some lower 30s in spots. Southerly winds will still be light during the day, but the shift in wind direction works in our favor to bring warmer temperatures in tomorrow.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

With the threat of heavy rain Sunday night into Monday, the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for portions of southern Aroostook, with the highest of wind gusts possible during the heavy rain that we see Sunday night into early Monday morning. Winds could gust up to 60 mph at times in some of the heaviest of showers. This could cause some damage to trees, and bring with it possible power outages.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Looking at the threat for winds across the county, I think everyone will still have a good chance of seeing gusty winds with heavy rain. Central parts of the county will likely see lighter winds, with winds gusting between 40 to 50 mph during the day Monday. The further north and west in the county you are, the lighter winds will be. Keep in mind this will be a battle between warm air and cold air when it comes to winds, which will ultimately determine the threat for the afternoon hours of Monday.

Wind Gust Potential (Sunday - Monday) (WAGM-TV)

The latest computer model runs are still hinting at a changeover to snow during the afternoon hours of Monday. If this happens, it could be just enough snow to make roads slippery, resulting in not so great travel for the Monday evening commute. Right now accumulations don’t look to be much more than impactful for roadways, so up to an inch of snow is possible before precip ends Monday night.

Future Satellite & Radar (5 PM Monday) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. We’ll have more updates on this storm later this weekend, so make sure to check back for the latest information. Stay safe out there!

