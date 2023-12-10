An UMPI Art Show

By Megan Waceken
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Folks gathered to look at art in the University of Maine at Presque Isle. Three Seniors presented their artwork. Each student was tasked with figuring out what they wanted to do as a professional artist. The project inspired all of their pieces of art.

Dylan Ouellette is a pottery artist who has been experimenting with adding lights and movement to his pottery.

Ouellette said, “Coming back to school has really been pushing the envelope for like my creative development and with the lighting and this mixed material with circuitry and ceramics has kind of been pulling from my childhood where I used to make my own toys as a kid.”

Lila McCrum uses watercolors to tell a story with her art.

McCrum said, “My show is called Luke 2 and it’s about the true meaning of Christmas so in each of my pieces I highlight on a piece of the Christmas story. Starting with Mary and Joseph going to Bethlehem to baby Jesus being born.”

Amanda Giberson uses textiles and parts of nature to create sculpture.

Giberson said, “I started doing some three-dimensional sculptures where I’ve mainly focused on processing emotions through physical creations.”

