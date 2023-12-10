Christmas Time in the Stables

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - East of Eden Stables held more than horses on Saturday. Santa and Ms. Claus made a special trip to the stables to visit some very excited children. Santa’s head elf, Danielle Cyr was also with them.

Cyr says, “We’re helping little kids meet Santa and the horses.”

It was Christmas in the stables for many children as they got to meet Santa.

Owner of East of Eden Stables, Sonja Plummer Eyler, says, “Our Santa and Ms. Claus are just wonderful and it also gives kids a chance to see Santa Claus and horses at the same time. And kids love barns.”

The kids got to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas. After meeting Santa and Ms. Claus, the kiddos passed out treats to all the horses. Eden Shaw was there participating in the event with her sister.

Shaw says, “We’ve been passing out like there’s these paw treat shapes and peppermints and carrots.”

The kids there had a blast.

Shaw says, “It’s very exciting.”

The event was first held last year and because of the attention it got from kids in the community, folks at East of Eden Stables decided to do it again this year.

Eyler says, “We offered it last year and so many people came that we realized that it was a popular thing so we’re just excited to offer it again”

The event was free for all who attended, but folks running the event were collecting donations.

Eyler says, “So we have fundraisers from time to time, and today it’s with Santa.”

Eyler says events such as this one help them raise funds to go towards an indoor arena.

Eyler says, “We do lessons all year round here and it’s certainly much easier to do lessons when you have a covered space to do that in. A lot of lessons happen outside. We love it outside and we do a lot of trail riding but we’d like to diversify and offer indoor arena lessons too.”

For Eyler, the event is about doing something fun for the community that has helped East of Eden stables.

Eyler says, “Just want to thank the people who have supported East of Eden stables through the last few years and we are overwhelmed by the generosity of our community, and we absolutely are excited to give back in this way.”

Folks running the event say Christmas in the Stables will happen next year and years to follow.

