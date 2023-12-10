Multiple Impacts Expected Weather Wise During the day Monday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this active weather Sunday. We’ve got a lot at play in terms of our weather over the next 24 hours. We’ll start with the weather setup this evening, which shows the leading edge of the area of low pressure working into the state. This has provided showers during the day today, and will eventually result in more steady shower chances between now and tomorrow afternoon. Showers eventually taper off in the form of snow tomorrow evening as cold air wins out, resulting in chilly weather following, and possible slippery weather going into the day Tuesday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has multiple watches, warnings and advisories out for the county this evening. We’ll start with the Winter Storm Warning for Western Aroostook, which starts early tomorrow morning, and is expected to last until tomorrow evening, is mainly for the amount of snow expected over northern and western parts of the county. The National Weather Service is estimating 6 to 9 inches of snow, with a glaze of ice also possible in the warned area. Travel will be difficult starting late morning, and lasting through the evening hours of Monday.

Winter Storm Warning for Northwest Aroostook (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has also issued a Flood Watch for central and southern parts of the county beginning early tomorrow morning and lasting though early Tuesday morning. Rainfall with this system is expected to be between 2 to 3 inches in the watched area. This could result in flooding concerns, especially since this is a lot of rain falling in a relatively short amount of time. Flooding concerns will likely last into Tuesday morning, before the ground hopefully has a chance to absorb some of the rain.

Flood Watch for Central and Southern Aroostook (WAGM-TV)

Finally, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Southern Aroostook through 7 PM Monday. Wind gusts during the day Monday could reach 50 mph at times. This could result in down limbs and powerlines. We’ll have to watch the potential for isolated power outages, especially with the colder temperatures that are expected to move in quickly early Monday Night.

Wind Advisory for Southern Aroostook (WAGM-TV)

Rainfall with this system like I mentioned before will be the biggest concern. We’re looking at a few weeks worth of rain in the matter of 24 hours, which will likely result in ponding and excessive runoff in some areas. That combined with freezing temperatures Monday night will likely lead to black ice and slippery travel concerns going into Tuesday morning. We’ll continue to monitor this threat and will have a better idea of how this will pan out and impact us during the day tomorrow.

Liquid Precipitation Potential (Now - Monday Night) (WAGM-TV)

Make sure to tune in at 7 PM this evening, when I’ll have a Facebook Live discussing the further impacts we can expect from this storm. Meteorologist Vanessa Symonick will be back first thing tomorrow morning with the latest updates, and will have updates throughout the morning. I’ll be back starting at noon, and will be providing updates through the afternoon. Stay safe out there!

