Program Aims to Strengthen Communication in Schools

A nationwide program aimed at helping school staff better understand their students, is bringing these methods to Aroostook County schools. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“In Caribou today we have our 7th and 8th grade team, our guidance counselors, our administration all in one room together, and that rarely happens, so for our administration to find substitutes for all of us to be present in one room is awesome.” says Holly Rhinebolt – 8th Grade Teacher, Caribou Community School.

Caribou Community School is one of over 70 schools state wide, and one of a handful in the county to implement an educational framework that centers around strong relationships and leveraging those connections to support student success. It’s all part of what is known as the BARR Model.

“BARR stands for Building Assets, Reducing Risks and part of what we do with schools is to build stronger connections, stronger relationships and really support teachers in supporting their students.” says Rachel Olinger Steeves – BARR Program Manager.

The BARR Model uses 8 strategies aimed at helping schools focus on the academic, social and emotional needs of each student. One method is to use games to allow students to share and get to know each other better.

“Some of these students have been together since kindergarten and they don’t know really much about them, so it’s kind of opening their eyes to what are our commonalities, what are our differences. It’s all about building relationships and that’s so important.” says Rhinebolt.

“After schools have had the BARR training a big thing that we see is over time the schools that are doing great work already just take what they’re doing and level it up. So they’re strengthening the connections that they’re already building with kids, they’re getting more effective at working together to support students.” says Olinger Steeves.

One of the key takeaways for Social Worker Pam Giberson was the need to streamline the way student issues are handled. While smaller schools may be able to get to know each student personally, Giberson says for larger schools the need to collaborate with other staff and community resources is vital to better supporting the student.

“So like if we have a student who may be struggling to bring it forward to the team of people for community connections so that way we can look at what we might be able to do to help a family or the particular student to find services or to find ways to fix what might be going on with them. So when you’re looking at that many students, to be able to identify the kids who maybe need a bit more support at sometime or the other during the school year, it’s going to benefit us.” says Giberson.

Funding for the program comes from a 10 million dollar investment by the Maine Department of Education who has been working on implementing the BARR program in Maine schools since it’s pilot implementation in 2011.

