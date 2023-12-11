Rain and Snow Will Provide Impacts to the Morning and Evening Commute

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Areal Flood Watch (WAGM)

Good Monday morning everyone. We have already seen quite a bit of impacts for your morning commute as we are monitoring rain and snow across the county. Just in the last 24 hours or so, we’ve already seen rainfall amounts up and over the one inch mark. As a result the National Weather Service has now placed the southern half of the county underneath an areal flood watch through 7 am tomorrow. This is the spot that will pick up on the most rainfall throughout the day given that temperatures are expected to stay well above the freezing mark throughout the day. Even if you are dealing with mainly rain this morning for your commute, you will have to be mindful of the threat for some localized ponding on the roadways and limited visibility due to dense areas of fog. Give yourself plenty of extra time.

WPC Excessive Rain (WAGM)

Due to the rain, the Weather Prediction Center has also shaded in most of southern Aroostook in a level one marginal risk for excessive rainfall. The far southern tip of the county and parts of Washington County have been upgraded to a level 2 slight risk for excessive rainfall. The highest of rainfall totals will be in points far south with the lowest of totals being reflected the further west you travel.

Winter Storm Warning (WAGM)

That is not the case in points west where snow showers have already expanded into the region a bit earlier than originally expected. Temperatures have dropped down closer to the freezing mark already resulting in slick travel conditions. That is where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through 7pm. This will likely be the spot that picks up the greatest snowfall accumulation.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This is a two part system looking at our weather setup. The warm side of this front lies right over the Downeast coastline and that has been bringing us the widespread rainfall. One of the reasons why we have seen the onset of snow a little earlier in the western half of the county is due to where the cold front lies. That is approaching a bit quicker than originally anticipated.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

The vast majority of us have already set our high temperatures for the day as they are expected to decrease the further we go into the daytime. Going hour by hour for you, there will continue to be a well defined line between areas that see snow and areas that deal with more of the rain. Based on where our temperatures stand across the region right now, it will take a while for a transition over to snow in points east. Snow showers become more scattered by the early afternoon as things begin to taper off. Even after things taper off I can’t rule out the possibility for a few more isolated showers late this evening. Because lows will drop down into the mid to upper teens, another thing we will have to watch for you is the potential for refreezing on the roadways and that will make for slick travel for your Tuesday morning commute.

Snow Totals (WAGM)

We can expect the highest of snowfall totals in points west where will can expect between 6 and 8 inches. Some localized higher amounts are also possible. The lowest of snowfall totals will be reflected in areas in southern Aroostook.

Wind Gusts Forecast (WAGM)

The other aspect of the forecast today will be the breezier conditions. The highest of gusts state wide will likely be centered towards the Downeast coastline. Here locally the highest of gusts will be reflected in areas in southern Aroostook between 20 and 25 mph. winds won’t likely subside until the early morning hours of tomorrow.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great start to your week and stay safe!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.