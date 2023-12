PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was the opening night of the winter sports season and our first edition of Sports Extra.

Girls scores

SAHS 56 CAHS 34

Katahdin 68 Lee Academy 28

Caribou 56 John Bapst 39

Fort Fairfield 31 Van Buren 10

Boys

SAHS 65 CAHS 49

Caribou 79 John Bapst 70

Fort Fairfield 62 Fort Kent 49

College

Women

UMA 69 UMPI 52

Men’s

UMA 103 UMPI 98 ot

