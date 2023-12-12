Lowering the Risk of Christmas Tree Fires

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

U.S fire departments respond to an average of 160 house fires a year caused by Christmas trees, according to the National Fire Protection Association. To make sure your home and family aren’t at risk, there are a few precautions you can take. NewsSource 8′s Rothery Sullivan has more.

Whether you’re a first-time Christmas tree owner or you’ve been buying your tree locally for years, there are a few safety precautions you should take when selecting and putting up your Christmas tree.

First, it’s important to make sure that if you are choosing a real Christmas tree, it’s fresh and well-hydrated, according to Presque Isle’s Deputy Fire Chief.

“It’s a real fire hazard if a tree is dry . . . try not to put them in too early, I know a lot of people like to put them in as soon as Thanksgiving comes but usually 2 or 3 weeks will be pretty much it for a Christmas tree.”

A good way to check that your tree is fresh is to make sure the needles aren’t falling off. If your tree is showing signs of dryness, it’s important to get it out of your house.

“You want to just check to see if they’re still maintaining the integrity of the needles. Just run your hand up the stem like this where the needles are. If the needles start to fall off it’s time to take your tree out.”

Tom Hale, a local tree grower, says there are a few ways to maintain a tree’s freshness.

“One of the first things that I recommend that you make, even though it may have been cut today, is make a fresh cut on the stem - a fresh cut meaning you’re going to take about 1 inch from the base of the stem and that will open up the pores to allow water to enter the tree.”

To maintain freshness, Hale recommends keeping your tree in a stand that holds no less than 1 gallon of water and making sure it’s watered regularly. And, to avoid any potential fire risk, keep your tree far away from heat sources.

