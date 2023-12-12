Medical Monday: Checking in on Elderly During Winter Months

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Dawn Roberts: " If you have an elderly neighbor, it’s a great idea to go and introduce yourself to them.”

Dawn Roberts AR Gould Hospital’s Community Health and Volunteer Coordinator states that this is an important time to check on our elderly neighbors. With the harsh weather and our geographical isolation our elderly communities become the most vulnerable.

Roberts: " If an elderly person needs some help there are some services out there.”

Some of the agencies that Roberts recommends are places like the Aroostook County Action Program, the Aroostook Agency on Aging and Meals on Wheels. Besides referring or reaching out to local organizations Roberts says we can help in other neighborly ways.

Roberts: " So when you are cooking your meals, cook a little extra and maybe drop that off to your elderly neighbor and that’s usually greatly appreciated. You could also help them by maybe shoveling their steps or their walk or if you’re going to town maybe ask them if they need anything. You can pick them up some groceries or maybe their medication while you’re out and about town.”

Roberts also encourages us to get to know our neighbors, get their phone numbers and family members we could reach in case of an emergency. And if you are looking for holiday gifts this season, think about putting together a safety kit.

Roberts: " You could help them collect up a safety kit, so maybe a flashlight, some batteries for that flashlight, blanket and candles would be a good thing. Maybe some non-perishable food that they could eat and open with a can opener without a can opener that they need electricity for, water. All of those things in a safety bag would be a great idea to have”.

Roberts stresses that building connections with our elderly neighbors can make a difference in them feeling comfortable to reach out for help.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.